Winter Storm Watch from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST

Winter Storm Watch from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze possible.
* WHERE…Steuben, Seneca, Otsego, Northern Oneida, Cortland,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Chenango, Tioga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Yates, Chemung, Schuyler and Southern Cayuga counties.
* WHEN…From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow will come in multiple rounds with
a period of light snow Monday with steadier and possibly heavier
snow late Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
