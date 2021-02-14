Winter Storm Watch from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING

THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a

light glaze possible.

* WHERE…Steuben, Seneca, Otsego, Northern Oneida, Cortland,

Onondaga, Tompkins, Chenango, Tioga, Madison, Southern Oneida,

Yates, Chemung, Schuyler and Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN…From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow will come in multiple rounds with

a period of light snow Monday with steadier and possibly heavier

snow late Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&