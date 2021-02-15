3 sailors have COVID on US ship that saw outbreak last year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy says three sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19, less than a year after a massive outbreak on the ship sidelined it in Guam for nearly two months. The Navy says the three sailors have not had any symptoms. They and others who were exposed to them are currently isolated on the aircraft carrier, which is conducting operations in the Pacific. They tested positive Sunday. The Navy says it is “following an aggressive mitigation strategy,” including masks, social distancing, and proper handwashing and hygiene measures.