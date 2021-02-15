Anatomy of a conspiracy: With COVID, China took leading role

BRUSSELS (AP) — An Associated Press investigation, conducted in collaboration with the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, found that powerful political figures and allied media in China, the U.S., Russia and Iran flooded the globe with disinformation about the origins of the COVID pandemic. As rhetoric from leading U.S. Republicans intensified, China went on the offensive, launching what may be its first truly global digital disinformation campaign. China used its growing presence on Twitter and Facebook to seed and spread disinformation that coursed through tens of thousands of accounts with hundreds of millions of followers in dozens of languages.