As redistricting looms, Democrats jockey to counter GOP edge

As the once-a-decade redistricting conflicts heat up across the country, both Republicans and Democrats are wrestling with how far to press their advantage in a process as consequential as any election. Republicans hope to build on their success in the last round 10 years ago, even as some population and political trends work against them. Democrats are facing a test of their commitment to the changes they’ve long argued are needed to create a level playing field. Whoever controls the map-drawing wields enormous and long-lasting power over the U.S. political system.