Authorities identify victim of fatal house fire in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal house fire that occurred in Elmira, N.Y. on Saturday.

Elmira Fire Marshal Richard Keyes said 82-year-old Albert Plummer died as a result of the structure fire.

Keyes said the fire broke out at approximately 4:57 p.m. Saturday. One woman made it out safely.

Keyes said the second floor suffered structural damage and there was water damage through the first and second floors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Elmira Fire Department was assisted by the West Elmira Fire Department, Elmira Police Department, Erway Ambulance, and NYS Fire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.