Celebrate Black History Month and more at the Discovery Center

(WBNG) -- The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier is offering a fun way for kids to celebrate Black History Month.

Cheryl Dutko, the Interim Executive Director with the Discovery Center, says there will be a floor hunt where kids will walk through the center learning about different historical figures during Black History Month.

Dutko says to celebrate Black History Month the Discovery Center is also having four local artists work with children on art projects. You can watch those art lessons on the Discovery Center's Facebook page here.

February is also Dental Health Month and the center is teaching children about dental hygiene through a new exhibit.

The Discovery Center is open four days a week and you must make a reservation before visiting.

For more information on scheduling your visit check out the Discovery Center's website here.