Closing time extended for gyms, fitness centers, casinos, billiard halls

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order extending the closing time for bars, restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, casinos, billiard halls, as well as other State Liquor Authority-licensed establishments from 10 to 11 p.m.

Cuomo made the announcement Sunday and said the extension went into effect starting Feb. 14. He said the change was possible due to a continued decline in hospitalizations and positivity rate.

"Hospitalizations and the positivity rate continue to decline, and with the holiday surge now in our rear-view mirror, we must keep taking steps to further re-open the economy safely and responsibly," Governor Cuomo said.

On Friday, Governor Cuomo announced the closing time for restaurants and bars would be extended from 10 to 11 p.m. statewide.

This executive order extends the closing time for gyms and fitness centers, casinos, billiard halls, as well as other State Liquor Authority-licensed establishments.