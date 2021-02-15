Egypt officials: Cairo building partially collapses, 4 dead

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say an apartment building in Cairo has partially collapsed, killing at least four people. The collapse happened overnight. On Monday morning, rescue workers were still searching for a possible survivor trapped under the rubble of the four-story building. The four dead are all from one family. Reports said rescuers managed to pull an injured child from under the rubble. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse. It’s not uncommon for buildings to collapse in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas.