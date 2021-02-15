Hamas court says women need guardian’s approval to travel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A Hamas-run Islamic court in the Gaza Strip has ruled that women require the permission of a male guardian to travel. The edict further restricts movement in and out of the territory that has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since the militant group seized power. The decision by the Sharia Judicial Council, issued on Sunday, says an unmarried woman may not travel without the permission of her “guardian,” which would usually refer to her father or another older male relative. The language of the ruling strongly implied that a married woman would not be able to travel without her husband’s approval. The move sparked criticism both online and among Gaza rights groups.