Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The first month of the NHL season has been a bumpy one with eight teams placed on pause, 35 games postponed and 120 players landing on the COVID-19 list since Jan. 13. The tipping point came at the end of January after the Sabres and New Jersey Devils experienced outbreaks following a two-game series in Buffalo. The NHL has twice since upgraded its safety protocols, including the addition of daily game-day testing. Sabres coach Ralph Krueger welcomed the changes made after he spent 10 days battling what he called “moderately severe symptoms.”

UNDATED (AP) — College basketball’s new bloods have continued to play well while the bluebloods have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic. Programs like top-ranked Gonzaga and No. 5 Villanova continue to thrive through the stops and starts of the 2020-21 season with veteran-led teams. Traditional bluebloods like Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina and Kansas that often rely heavily on star freshmen have struggled to find consistency after a short lead-up to the season.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust scored two goals and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins remained unbeaten at home with a 6-3 victory over the Washington Capitals. Brandon Tanev, Jake Guentzel, Zach Aston-Reese and Sidney Crosby also scored for Pittsburgh. Nicklas Backstrom collected his 250th career goal for Washington. Jakub Vrana and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored, but the Capitals couldn’t rally back while playing for the first time in a week following a series of COVID-19 related postponements.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. (AP) — Teddy Allen raced for a fastbreak layup off a steal with 12 seconds left, lifting Nebraska into a 62-61 win over Penn State, ending the Cornhuskers string of 25 Big Ten losses that stretched back for more than a year. After a quick timeout to set up a final play, Penn State turned it over again, this time with Trey McGowens making the steal for Nebraska as time expired. The Huskers had not won in conference since edging Iowa 76-70 on Jan. 7, 2020. Allen led Nebraska with 14 points. McGowens added 10 with four assists a block and three steals. Myreon Jones led Penn State with 18 points, Myles Dread added 14, tying his season best.

ATLANTA (AP) — Moses Wright scored 24 points, making four of five shots in the second half as Georgia Tech held off Pitt 71-65. Bubba Parham added 11 points for Georgia Tech scoring five in the last 1:20 with a key 3-pointer and two foul shots. Michael Devoe scored 11 of his 13 after halftime and Jose Alvarado scored 12 with seven rebounds. Ithiel Horton paced Pitt with 18 points, 15 coming in the second half. His 3-pointer with 25 seconds left pulled Pitt to 69-65. Au’Diese Toney poured in 13 of his 15 points in the second half, while Justin Champagnie and Xavier Johnson scored 13 each.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Santi Aldama scored 19 points as Loyola (Md.) topped Lafayette 88-69 on Sunday, the fourth straight meeting of the two teams and sixth in a month thanks to schedules reconfigured by the coronavirus pandemic. Jaylin Andrews and Isaiah Hart added 18 points each for the Greyhounds. Alonso Faure had 11 points for Loyola (Md.) and Golden Dike had a career-high six assists. Justin Jaworski had 17 points for the Leopards, who won four of the six meetings with Loyola. Leo O’Boyle added 12 points. E.J. Stephens had 11 points.