NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Hughes says he is retiring after 10 years of pitching in the major leagues. Hughes made his announcement on Instagram. “It was time,” he wrote. The 35-year-old right-hander was 1-2 with a 4.84 ERA in 22 1/3 innings over 18 relief appearances for the New York Mets last year. Hughes went 30-26 with a 2.96 ERA in 542 relief appearances for Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Philadelphia and the Mets.