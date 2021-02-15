Key Florida official overseeing COVID-19 response resigns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — One of Florida’s top lieutenants in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak has resigned, citing the grueling nature of the role. Jared Moskowitz led Florida’s Division of Emergency Management for the past two years. He said he tired of being away from his wife and two children, all of whom remain in Broward County while he spends much of his time more than 400 miles away in the state’s capital city of Tallahassee. Following the November presidential election, Moskowitz was touted by some Democrats to lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But that prospect was doubtful considering his ties with a Republican governor closely allied with former President Donald Trump.