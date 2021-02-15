Malaysians in Singapore host stranded students for New Year

Malaysians in Singapore host stranded students for New YearNew
SINGAPORE (AP) — Many Malaysian workers and students are stranded in Singapore over Lunar New Year. Some are away from home for the first time because of pandemic travel restrictions. The Malaysian Association in Singapore has called on Malaysians to treat students to a meal. It matched 25 students to 10 hosts. One of them invited four Malaysian students over for lunch at her apartment. They discussed university life, work prospects, and their favorite Malaysian cities and dishes.