Multiple crews responding to house fire

TOWN OF KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- Several emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Town of Kirkwood, according to Broome County dispatchers.

According to officials, the fire is located at a home in the 300 block of Springer Road near Craig's Auto Body.

Dispatch says the Five Mile Point and Harpursville Fire Departments are on the scene, among others.

No injuries have been reported "at this time", according to dispatchers.

12 News has a crew heading to the scene and will update with more information.