NYSEG crews prepare for snow and ice

(WBNG) -- NYSEG crews are busy preparing for the potential for ice and snow overnight. They say the risk of icing means the potential for power outages, but they are prepared to handle them as they arise.

Corporate Communications Manager Ridge Harris says that the ice expected in some areas Monday night can be more damaging to power lines than the lighter, fluffier snow that we've seen so far this season.

This, combined with the fact that so many are relying on home internet for work and school has crews on standby, ready to make any necessary repairs.

"We're aware that folks are working from home and relying on the power from their house to work or learn and that's why we pre-stage crews throughout the area, to make repairs as quickly as possible," Harris said.

This means having all of the equipment necessary ready to go, from cables and connectors to entire utility poles.

"How it's repaired all depends on the specific incident but our crews have all of the equipment on standby ready to respond," he said.

Harris said that while NYSEG will take care of any weather related repairs, they are asking everyone to be careful driving in winter weather conditions, as crashes are not only dangerous for the drivers involved, but they can also damage electrical equipment.