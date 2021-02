WINDSOR (WBNG) -- The Oneonta boys and girls basketball teams topped Windsor Monday afternoon.

Girls final score:

Windsor - 48, Oneonta - 58

Oneonta's Angeline McGraw finished with 16 points, while Hannah Johnson added 15. Windsor's Hannah Hagerman put up 11 points.

Boys final score:

Windsor - 33, Oneonta - 57

Oneonta's Matt Schultz led the game with 21 points, while Zack Hagerman led Windsor with 8.