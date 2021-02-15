Pennsylvania GOP may meet to discuss Toomey impeachment vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican Party may meet to discuss censuring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey over his vote to convict Donald Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial. County party officials said the state GOP chairman, Lawrence Tabas, emailed them shortly after Saturday’s impeachment vote to tell them that a meeting is being planned to discuss the Senate’s impeachment vote. Toomey is one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump of “incitement of insurrection.” A resolution to censure Toomey came up for discussion at the state party’s leadership committee meeting on Feb. 6, weeks after Toomey had said Trump committed “impeachable offenses” in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. They decided against voting on it.