Philippine reopening of theaters, arcades pushed back

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government’s approval of the reopening of movie theaters, video game arcades and other leisure businesses shut since last year has been postponed at least another two weeks after mayors feared it will bring new coronavirus infections. The easing of restrictions in the capital and other areas followed a pandemic-wrought recession last year. Philippine officials said mayors and health officials should draw rules to ensure safety. The easing of the restrictions will also include museums, libraries, parks and historical sites. The Philippines has reported nearly 550,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with more than 11,500 deaths.