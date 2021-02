(WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department needs the public's help identifying suspects in an investigation into a suspected grand larceny.

Police said they are looking for the suspects pictured.

The Johnson City Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the individuals depicted in these... Posted by Johnson City Police Department, NY on Monday, February 15, 2021

If you have any information regarding the larceny, call (607)798-9318 ext. 241 or private message the Johnson City Police Department on Facebook.

Authorities ask you reference JCPD Case #21-965.