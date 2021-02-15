Scores protest in India against arrest of climate activist

NEW DELHI (AP) — Scores of people have demonstrated in two Indian cities after a climate activist was arrested for circulating a document supporting months of massive protests by farmers. Disha Ravi was arrested on Saturday. Police say the document spread misinformation about the farmer protests on the outskirts of New Delhi and “tarnished the image of India.” They say Ravi shared the document with Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who tweeted it earlier this month. Police say the sharing of the document on social media indicates there was a “conspiracy” behind violence on Jan. 26, India’s Republic Day, when the largely peaceful farmer protests erupted into clashes with police.