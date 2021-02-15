WINTER STORM WARNING for Bradford, Cortland and Tompkins Counties from 10 AM Monday until 4 PM Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga and Wayne Counties from 10 AM Monday until 4 PM Tuesday.

MONDAY, PRESIDENT'S DAY: Cloudy with snow showers. 1-3” 90% High 26 (24-28) Wind N 3-8 mph

We'll get a quick shot of snow Monday, President's Day. This will be followed by another, more significant shot of snow and ice Monday night and into Tuesday. This is because of a low moving up the Appalachians. Snow will taper to snow showers Tuesday and Tuesday night.