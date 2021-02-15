SUNY Cortland suspends students following illegal off-campus party

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WBNG) -- On Monday, SUNY Cortland President Erik J. Bitterbaum sent a message to all students in response to a large off-campus house party broken up by city and university police over the weekend.

President Bitterbaum said the hosts of the party were charged by the Cortland Police Department and have been placed on interim suspension. He said all of the identified students will face disciplinary action under SUNY's uniform sanctioning policy. That could mean dismissal or suspension for the students involved.

Suspension would mean the loss of tuition payment, room, board and fees for the semester.

"To say that I am disappointed and frustrated would be an understatement. The party was held just hours after I reached out to give you an update on the rising number of COVID-19 cases at SUNY Cortland. The selfishness and lack of judgment illustrated by Saturday’s party is appalling," said Bitterbaum.

He also said all students who attended the party should be aware of the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, and it is likely the students were exposed and could be unintentionally spreading it.

Bitterbaum suggests all students that attended the party should participate in surveillance testing this week and voluntarily quarantine until results come back.