The 10 steps officials believe will restore Endicott to its glory days

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Here in the Southern Tier, efforts are underway to restore pride in the region and its places.

The Village of Endicott trustees have released a 10 part plan to turning the region around. The plan has two major focal points: attracting new businesses to the village, and improving the quality of life for residents.

While acknowledging the past couple decades have been tough for the village, the trustees said their attention is on what's still to come.

"We want to focus on the future, move forward, let everyone know Endicott is open for business," said Nicholas Burlingame (R) Endicott has been a little stagnant for quite some time, and I think it's important for people to know that the board is actively trying to help business come to Endicott and revitalize it."

From trying to bolster the industrial core of the village, to helping small business and improving water quality, the plan attempts to address all facets of village life.

Here is the full plan:

PRO-BUSINESS GOALS

Amend the new recycling law to allow clean and safe recycling companies. Maintain an open dialogue with Huron Campus to bring more businesses, tenants, and jobs. Provide support and regular input for the $6.3 Million Washington Avenue revitalization project of major streetscape, 3 gateways, & East Alley improvements.

Work closely with developer of $20 Million, 100 living-unit project on E. Franklin St. (Skyview Phase II).

Support the Imperium 3 (iM3) battery production project with its influx of new jobs. Support and facilitate ongoing and possible development of three Endicott projects:

A. Project 1: Developer purchasing & upgrading 10 properties on Washington Avenue

B. Project 2: Buildout on two large plots of land to the front (W) & rear (E) of Wendy’s

C. Project 3: Development of the K-Mart Plaza property

QUALITY OF LIFE GOALS

Improve the appearance and pride of ownership of Endicott through positive changes. Collaborate with local organizations to benefit the community:

A. Endicott Proud

B. Vines Community Gardens

C. Endicott Community Center (Former Boys & Girls Club)