Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 10:53PM EST until February 16 at 1:00PM EST by NWS State College PA

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to

two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE…McKean, Tioga, Warren and Potter Counties.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute. Scattered power

outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…After a period of snow and sleet at the

onset, and tail end of the storm, most of the precipitation

overnight tonight will fall as a mix of moderate to

occasionally heavy sleet and freezing rain.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all

travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant

winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway

and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook

page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.