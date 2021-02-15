Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 10:53PM EST until February 16 at 1:00PM EST by NWS State College PA

Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 10:53PM EST until February 16 at 1:00PM EST by NWS State College PAUpdated
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to
two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE…McKean, Tioga, Warren and Potter Counties.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute. Scattered power
outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…After a period of snow and sleet at the
onset, and tail end of the storm, most of the precipitation
overnight tonight will fall as a mix of moderate to
occasionally heavy sleet and freezing rain.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant
winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.