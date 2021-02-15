Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 4:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 4:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3
to 7 inches and ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne
counties. In New York, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Tioga,
Broome and Delaware counties.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult and may impact the
evening commute today and the Tuesday morning commute. Power
outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The first round of snow today will produce
light amounts around an inch or so. The heavier snow…along
with sleet and freezing rain is expected late this evening and
into the early Tuesday morning period.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
&&