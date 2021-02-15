Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 4:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 4:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Southern Wayne County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 2 inches and ice accumulations up a quarter of an inch.
* WHERE…Southern Wayne, Pike, Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wyoming
counties.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute today and the Tuesday morning
commute tomorrow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow and sleet, mixed with freezing
drizzle this morning will taper off this afternoon before
intensifying again this evening and through the overnight hours
with freezing rain, rain and sleet likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
&&