Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 4:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Southern Wayne County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up

to 2 inches and ice accumulations up a quarter of an inch.

* WHERE…Southern Wayne, Pike, Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wyoming

counties.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the

ice. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions

could impact the evening commute today and the Tuesday morning

commute tomorrow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow and sleet, mixed with freezing

drizzle this morning will taper off this afternoon before

intensifying again this evening and through the overnight hours

with freezing rain, rain and sleet likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

&&