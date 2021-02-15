Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 4:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3

to 7 inches and ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne

counties. In New York, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Tioga,

Broome and Delaware counties.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult and may impact the

evening commute today and the Tuesday morning commute. Power

outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The first round of snow today will produce

light amounts around an inch or so. The heavier snow…along

with sleet and freezing rain is expected late this evening and

into the early Tuesday morning period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

&&