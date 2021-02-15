Wintry night ahead

Tonight: Snow to freezing rain or sleet. Icy. Plain rain is possible in spots toward morning. Snow for most of the area accumulated a Tr-2”, but 2-5” possible far north and northwest. Ice: Glaze to 0.15” for most with up to 0.25” in the Catskills. Temperatures rise. Wintry mix tapers W->E after 3-4am. Wind: NE->S 6-12 Low: 25-30↑





Forecast discussion:

A wintry mix situation is on the way tonight. We expect some snow, sleet and freezing rain to develop into the overnight hours. The overnight period could be VERY slippery. Snowfall totals have been reduced for most of the area. Expected snowfall and ice accretion maps can be found inside the forecast video.



