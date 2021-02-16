30-day amendments announced for adult-use cannabis in New York

(WBNG) -- Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 30-day amendments to his proposal to establish an adult-use cannabis program in the state.

In a news release, the governor's office said the amendments detail how $100 million will be allocated for Social Equity funding and enable the use of delivery services.

In addition to this, his office says the amendments will "refine which criminal charges will be enforced as it relates to the improper sale of cannabis to further reduce the impact on communities hit hardest by the war on drugs."

Community revitalizations efforts include:

Job placement and skills services

Adult education

Mental health treatment

Substance use disorder treatment,

Housing

Financial literacy

Community banking

Nutrition services

Services to address adverse childhood experiences

Afterschool and child care services, system navigation services

Legal services to address barriers to reentry

Linkages to medical care, women's health services and other community-based supportive services

The Department of State would allocate the funding pending approval from the Division of the Budget under this proposal.

The governor says because of the potential economic benefits cannabis could provide distressed areas of the state, New York will permit a delivery service so state residents can "participate" as the industry grows.

However, the governor's office says local governments will be given the option to opt out of the delivery service.

The proposal will also reduce the following drug penaltes:

Criminal sale in the third degree (sale to under 21 year old) will be made a class A misdemeanor

Criminal sale in the second degree (sale of over 16 ounces or 80 grams of concentrate) will be made a class E felony

Criminal sale in the first degree (sale of over 64 ounces or 320 grams of concentrate) will be made a class D felony

Cuomo said in the release the amenities will help New York build itself backup after decades of "institutional wrongs."

"We know that you cannot overcome a problem without first admitting there is one," he said. "Our comprehensive approach to legalizing and regulating the adult-use cannabis market provides the opportunity to generate much-needed revenue, but it also enables us to directly support the communities most impacted by the war on drugs by creating equity and jobs at every level, in every community in our great state."