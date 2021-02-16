Biden faces questions about commitment to minimum wage hike

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden campaigned on raising the national minimum wage to $15 per hour and attached a proposal doing just that to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus pandemic relief bill. But that provision appears in jeopardy. And Biden himself may be a big reason why. The proposal doesn’t have the 60 votes needed to make it to the Senate floor on its own. Attaching it to the COVID-19 bill means Democrats could pass it without Republican support using a process called budget reconciliation. That will likely face a challenge under Senate rules, however. And Biden has predicted the outcome, recently telling CBS, “I don’t think its going to survive.” It’s a case where the president’s own lengthy Senate experience may actually blunt the momentum of a policy he wants passed.