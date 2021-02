CORTLAND, N.Y. (WBNG/WTVH) -- Cortland Police Chief F. Michael Catalano says he will retire after working with the department for 37 years.

According to the City of Cortland website, Catalano completed his basic-police officer training in Binghamton in 1982.

He joined the Cortland Police Department in 1984 and was promoted to Chief of Police in 2009.

His last day as the Police Chief will be March 19, 2021.