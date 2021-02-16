Beyond the Classroom: How a lack of extracurricular activity has impacted high school students

(WBNG) -- High School is more than just learning in a classroom.

Just ask Sophia Kabat, Giovanna Bucciarelli, Ethan Reed, Nathan Andrews or Mia Hartung.

All these seniors listed not only excelled in school academically, but they spent their time and many years participating in extracurriculars -- whether it be football, student government, music, or lacrosse.

The students attribute their personal and professional development to their involvement in extracurriculars. They said that participating in these activities helped them become more confident and take on more responsibility from a young age.

“I’ve always been a shy person, and student council has been able to get me out of my comfort zone, you know, working the concession stands during sports games or being able to create the float at homecoming,” described Kabat.

“Really upping my communication, my self-discipline -- everyone’s counting on you to do the work on your own to be a good teammate and to always be supportive,” explained Hartung.

Other students, like Bucciarelli, discussed that being involved in clubs and holding high-ranking positions helped them build essential skills: like communication, teamwork, and leadership.

Now, as they look toward college, they look back at how their extracurriculars influenced their near futures. Andrews said that his involvement with student government has made him want to possibly major in law or politics next year.

The seniors said that they learned a lot about themselves through the lens of the activities, so when the pandemic pulled the plug on every-day school, the students say they were greatly impacted.

Some students, like Kabat, who was involved in activities since she was in middle school, said that this year, keeping up with clubs became too difficult because of either their COVID-19 restrictions or adapting to their new, online format, and ultimately, chose not to participate. Instead, Kabat said she decided to engage in college-level classes in her spare time.

Reed, who recently committed to the University of New Haven, did not get to play as a senior in his final football season this year -- a game he’s loved and played since he was five. He also shared that with the cancellation of sports, his overall recruitment process was also impacted.

“Having coaches call me like ‘Hey Ethan, how was your football season?’ I was like, ‘Hey coach, I didn’t have a football season,’ and they kind of lost contact with me,” recalled Reed

Reed added that some of his visits to certain schools were canceled due to the pandemic.

But while the seniors are missing out in their final year, they say they are concerned about the freshman who just joined the high school, adding that the new students don’t have a clear picture of what high school is like.

“You’re transitioning from a little middle schooler to you’re in high school now and you have to start making choices for yourself and I think starting those clubs is creating your own pathway,” said Hartung.

School counselors agree, adding that they worry about how this could impact those students as they move through high school.

David Archer, of Binghamton University’s Department of Teaching, Learning and Educational Leadership added that there is also a concern on how a lack of activities could impact students’ mental health.

“I worry about that,” said Archer, adding, “I’ve always been involved in athletics -- high school, statewide, and nationally, I’m a leader in high school basketball and we’re really concerned about the emotional development and mental health of these kids, because they need it.”

Yet, despite the challenges presented, the seniors said they advise and encourage their younger classmates to participate in clubs to be able to create their own identities and continue to discover their interests.

Students also remain hopeful that they will be able to engage in certain high school traditions like prom.

As of Feb. 1, high-risk sports have resumed in New York. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar has also stressed the importance of bringing back other extracurriculars in his recent COVID-19 briefings.