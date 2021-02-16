Black franchise owner, ex-MLBer, sues McDonald’s, cites bias

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Black owner of 14 McDonald’s franchises has sued the corporation in federal court asserting numerous instances of unfair treatment compared with white owners. Former big league baseball player Herbert Washington in his lawsuit filed Tuesday in Youngstown says the Chicago-based company has steered him over the years into buying franchises in low-income, majority Black communities while denying him the chance to buy stores in more affluent locations. More than 50 Black former McDonald’s franchise owners made similar claims in a lawsuit filed last September. Washington was a college track star who played parts of two seasons with the Oakland Athletics in the mid-1970s. McDonald’s issued a statement on Tuesday denying Washington’s assertions.