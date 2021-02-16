Broome County Health Department encourages mask wearing, social distancing even after vaccination

(WBNG) -- Health officials in Broome County say there is still confusion surrounding whether or not the COVID-19 vaccines available stop people from spreading the virus to others even if they don't have symptoms.

Study's show they do have a high rate of effectiveness in preventing severe illness.

Expanded access to the vaccines has left many wondering if it is safe to once again visit relatives or friends who fall into a high risk category, and Broome County's Director of Public Health Rebecca Kaufman says it's still too early to tell.

She stresses that with only ten percent of the county vaccinated, experts aren't ready to relax COVID-19 guidelines, even for those who have received the vaccine.

"We want to see more before we make any changes to social distancing and mask wearing especially if you're visiting a high risk relative, so I would continue to do the things that you've done to make it safe for you and for them," she said.

She emphasized that this guidance applies to all situations, not just those who are visiting high risk individuals.