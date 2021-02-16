Chenango County Girl Crowned as New York State Dairy Princess

SYRACUSE (WBNG) -- A local girl has been crowned the 2021-2022 New York State Dairy Princess.

During Tuesday's New York State Dairy Princess Pageant, which held a virtual ceremony in Syracuse, Shelby Benjamin was crowned the winner.

Shelby, who is from Norwich, is currently a graduate student at SUNY Cortland and a recent graduate of SUNY Oneonta.

According to a press release sent by the American Dairy Association North East, having served as the Chenango County Dairy Princess since spring of 2020, Benjamin will devote an additional year to promoting milk and dairy products with American Dairy Association North East.

The release went on to say that as state princess, Shelby receives a $1,200 scholarship and will serve as a dairy industry ambassador and spokesperson, advocating for dairy farmers by engaging with and educating consumers on the nutritional benefits of milk and dairy foods, how farmers care for their cows and their land in order to produce a sustainable product, and the importance of the dairy industry to the State’s economy.

She will also play an integral role in the training and mentoring of new county dairy princesses.