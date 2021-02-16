Deadly tornado in North Carolina; bitter cold sweeps Plains

North Carolina authorities say at least three people were killed when a tornado tore through a seaside town. At least 10 people were injured in the deadly tornado that hit just after midnight Tuesday in southeastern Brunswick County near Grissettown. The tornado comes as millions of people in Texas are still without power early Tuesday amid subfreezing temperatures. Nearly 4 million homes and businesses were without power early Tuesday in Texas, where temperatures dipped into the single digits overnight. Police say a woman and a girl died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a Houston home without electricity from a car running in an attached garage, police said.