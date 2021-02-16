Former priest sentenced to 5 years’ probation in abuse case

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A former Roman Catholic priest in Pennsylvania who pleaded guilty to assaulting two altar boys about two decades ago has been sentenced to five years’ probation. Seventy-seven-year-old John G. Allen of York had pleaded guilty in November to indecent assault and corruption of minors in the assaults at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church in Penbrook between 1997 and 2002. He acknowledged having touched the children over their clothes. The York Daily Record reports that Allen will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Allen said he accepted responsibility and his attorney said he “is sorry for his actions.”