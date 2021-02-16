Freezing rain ending

Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford, Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Tompkins and northern Wayne Counties until 10 AM.

ICE STORM WARNING for Sullivan and southern Wayne Counties until 10 AM.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and ice. Early highs. Temperatures fall through the afternoon. .05-.10” 60% High 38 (32-40) Wind SE becoming NW 5-15 G20mph

Our snow storm turned out to be mostly an ice storm. The active weather today will be during the morning. The chance of rain and freezing rain will decrease through the morning. We'll have an early high with temperatures falling through the afternoon.