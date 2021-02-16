Skip to Content

Guthrie eases its virus restrictions for visitors

SAYRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- Guthrie Hospital has relaxed some of its visitor restrictions, effective Feb. 17.

According to a news release, the refined restrictions are:

  • All visitors must wear a mask and be screened for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms
  • Inpatients may have visitors from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m. each day
  • Only one person at a time may visit; visitors may alternate. Visitors should leave the facility when not visiting a patient

In addition to these, Guthrie has also announced that the visitors will be allowed into the hospital during the following situation:

  • An OB patient may be accompanied by one support person and a doula
  • A pediatric patient may have one visitor. (can alternate between two parents/guardians)
  • Surgical/procedural outpatients may have one visitor during intake and discharge.
  • Emergency department patients may have one visitor
  • A patient at end-of-life is permitted up to two visitors
  •  Other situations with extenuating circumstances will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis

Guthrie says visitation restrictions remain for  the Towanda Personal Care Home, Towanda Skilled Nursing Unit and Cortland Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. They note that a patient at the end of their life may have two visitors.

The hospital says its committed to keeping its patients, staff and visitors safe.

