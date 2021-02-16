In Athens, rare snow blankets Acropolis, halts vaccinations

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Heavy snowfall in Athens has blanketed the Acropolis and other ancient monuments and halted COVID-19 vaccinations. Snow is unusual in the Greek capital, and the rare sight stopped most public transportation, including ferries from the Greek island. The snow arrived as the city of more than 3 million residents and several other parts of Greece remain in lockdown to curb coronavirus infections. Schools and most stores are closed, and residents must stay indoors during a nightly curfew. As the day progressed, some residents tried skiing on the capital’s hilly slopes. Presidential guards were given heaven woolen overcoats to wear with their traditional pleated kilts and pompom-tipped shoes.