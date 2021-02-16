Ice Storm Warning until TUE 10:00 AM EST

Ice Storm Warning until TUE 10:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Southern Wayne County
…ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of around
one tenth of an inch at elevations above 1,200 feet. This will
result in event total ice amounts between one-quarter and one-
half inch along the highest ridges in the Poconos and western
Catskills.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Southern Wayne, Pike, Lackawanna and
Luzerne counties. In New York, Sullivan county.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Icy conditions will lead to very dangerous travel,
especially at higher elevations, and along bridges, overpasses,
and untreated secondary roads. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Freezing rain will taper off from southwest
to northeast toward daybreak. However, patchy freezing rain or
freezing drizzle may linger in colder spots at the highest
elevations in the western Catskills through mid morning.
Conditions will improve much faster in the valleys as
temperatures rise above freezing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&