Ice Storm Warning until TUE 10:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Southern Wayne County

…ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of around

one tenth of an inch at elevations above 1,200 feet. This will

result in event total ice amounts between one-quarter and one-

half inch along the highest ridges in the Poconos and western

Catskills.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Southern Wayne, Pike, Lackawanna and

Luzerne counties. In New York, Sullivan county.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Icy conditions will lead to very dangerous travel,

especially at higher elevations, and along bridges, overpasses,

and untreated secondary roads. The hazardous conditions will

impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Freezing rain will taper off from southwest

to northeast toward daybreak. However, patchy freezing rain or

freezing drizzle may linger in colder spots at the highest

elevations in the western Catskills through mid morning.

Conditions will improve much faster in the valleys as

temperatures rise above freezing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&