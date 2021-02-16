Joiner scores 17 to lift Tulsa over Temple 72-66

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Elijah Joiner posted 17 points as Tulsa topped Temple 72-66. Brandon Rachal had 13 points for Tulsa (10-9, 7-7 American Athletic Conference). Darien Jackson added 11 points and seven rebounds. Austin Richie had 10 points. Temple totaled 44 second-half points, a season high for the team. Khalif Battle had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (4-9, 3-9), whose losing streak reached five games. Jeremiah Williams added 11 points. Jake Forrester had 10 points.