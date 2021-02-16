Limited vaccine supply slows down efforts in Chenango County

(WBNG) -- As vaccination efforts continue to expand across the Southern Tier and beyond, some locations are lagging behind.

Chenango County health officials announced today they have distributed just under 1200 total doses of the vaccine so far; this includes roughly 100 second doses of the vaccine, which the county began to distribute last week.

This week, the county expects to receive 200 doses from the state, but health officials say they have not received those doses yet.

One of the effects of having so few doses is the groups of people that can be vaccinated are limited; as many locations across New York are set to begin vaccinating individuals with co-morbidities, Chenango County said it has no doses allocated for the group.

"The reality of the allocations, it just isn't there; we don't have enough vaccines for everyone," said Isaiah Sutton, the county's director of environmental health. "We are going to try to work to make a larger dent in our 1A, 1B populations and those groups and the 65+ group this week, and see where our allocations lie next week."

While supply has been extremely limited, one potential issue that has yet to arise is the rural nature of the county.

County officials told 12 News they expected the geography to be a challenge, making it difficult to reach some residents, but they said the limited supply means they have yet to face that problem.