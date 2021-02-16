Marriott CEO Sorenson, 62, dies of pancreatic cancer

Marriott Chief Executive Arne Sorenson, who began limiting his schedule this month to pursue a more aggressive cancer treatment, has died. He was 62. Sorenson grew the company into the world’s largest hotel chain and for the past year has steered it through the coronavirus pandemic, a catastrophic event in the travel industry. Sorenson was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019. J.W. Marriott Jr., the company’s executive chairman, said Sorenson loved every aspect of the hotel business and relished traveling and meeting employees around the world. Sorenson was the first Marriott CEO whose name was not Marriott, and only the third to lead the company in its 93-year history.