New law expands reproductive options for LGBTQ+ couples in New York

ITHACA (WBNG) -- New York is expanding access to surrogacy and assisted reproductive technology. The move opens up options for LGBTQ+ couples looking to start a family and is something one Ithaca legal expert says she's been advocating for years.

Attorney and Mediator Mariette Geldenhuys says before this week, couples looking to have a child through surrogacy were forced to do so in other states, and there were no laws recognizing the intended parents as the child's legal guardians.

This meant many couples had to adopt their child in addition to having the procedure

"There was all of this uncertainty and lack of clarity about who the legal parents were which was an issue not only for the intended parents, but for the surrogate if they wanted to make it clear they weren't the parent of this child," she said.

She says the new law clears up much of that confusion by creating a statute that legally recognizes the intended parents of a child conceived through assisted reproductive technology, and freeing the donor of that responsibility.

"Whether it's a same sex couple or an opposite sex couple if you can prove that the donor is either anonymous or intended to donate their genetic material, then the donor is not the parent and the intended parents are parents," she said.

She says the law also protects the guardianship rights of same sex female couples in which one parent carries the child. In the event that they split up, both mothers are recognized as guardians rather than the only the parent who carried the child.

Geldenhuys recommends that parents of children conceived through assisted reproductive technology still go through the adoption process in case they

The law also includes insurance protections for both the parents, and the surrogate or donor.

The insurance protections are a part of the state's 2021 budget plans and will allow surrogate mothers health insurance and life insurance, both covered by the parents of the unborn child.

They also offer insurance for the prospective parents to cover them financially in the case of a surrogate failing to perform their duties described on their contract with the parents.