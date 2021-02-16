Norwich basketball opens season against Forks

(WBNG) -- The Norwich boys and girls basketball teams played their first games of the season Tuesday night.

The girls, who are the defending Class B Section IV champions traveled to Chenango Forks.

Final score:

Chenango Forks - 29, Norwich - 90

Norwich's Emily Evans scored a game-high 19 points, while Syd Coggins added 16.

Forks' Helena Willis added 9 points for the Blue Devils.

The Norwich boys hosted Chenango Forks.

Final score:

Norwich - 40, Chenango Forks- 67

Trent Bender added 16 points for Chenango Forks, while Norwich's Torin Lawrence scored 10.