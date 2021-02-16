Norwich basketball opens season against Forks

Norwich basketball opens season against ForksNew
(WBNG) -- The Norwich boys and girls basketball teams played their first games of the season Tuesday night.
The girls, who are the defending Class B Section IV champions traveled to Chenango Forks.
Final score:
Chenango Forks - 29, Norwich - 90
Norwich's Emily Evans scored a game-high 19 points, while Syd Coggins added 16.
Forks' Helena Willis added 9 points for the Blue Devils.
The Norwich boys hosted Chenango Forks.
Final score:
Norwich - 40, Chenango Forks- 67
Trent Bender added 16 points for Chenango Forks, while Norwich's Torin Lawrence scored 10.