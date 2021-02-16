PA warns of unemployment fraud through social media

HARRISBURG (WBNG) -- As unemployment payments go out to Pennsylvanians, the state warns of scams aimed at getting personal information.

They say people have been lured in by fraudsters through Facebook pages that look similar to the real PA Dept. of Labor and Industry. They also say that people have been contacted by scammers after they posted about unemployment claims.

The department adds that people have tried to access federal funding for unemployment assistance by lying. According to the state's attorney general office, doing so is a felony offense and can result in jail time.