Paper mill operating since 1866 to close; pandemic cited

ROARING SPRING, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania paper mill that has been operating since 1866 will be closing its doors, idling nearly 300 workers. The (Altoona) Mirror reports that Appvion Inc. officials announced Monday that its Spring Mill will be shutting down this spring, affecting 293 workers. Stephen McKnight, president and chief executive officer of Altoona Blair County Development Corp, said the company has confirmed that they will cease operations in late March or April. McKnight said. He said company officials told him that the pandemic and ensuing restrictions had “wreaked havoc in an already volatile and competitive carbonless paper market.”