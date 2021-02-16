Peter G Davis, New York Magazine critic, dies at age 84

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter G. Davis, the longtime classical music critic of New York Magazine, has died at age 84. Davis died Saturday at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York after a brief illness. His death was confirmed Tuesday by Scott Parris, his husband since 2009 and partner for 41 years. Davis, who sustained a stroke in 2018, was New York Magazine’s music critic for 26 years until the position was eliminated in 2007. Davis was classical music editor of the Sunday arts and leisure pages for The New York Times. He also wrote for The Times of London, Musical America, High Fidelity and Opera News.