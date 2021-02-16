Pharmacy sites expand vaccination options for Tioga County residents

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The increasing availability of vaccines at local pharmacies is making it easier for people in Tioga County to get appointments, but some are still struggling.

This comes after Tioga County Public Health has struggled to get enough vaccine doses from the state to make appointments widely available.

Clinics have begun popping up at places like the CVS on Park St. in Owego, and while appointments are still limited, many have found success.

Louise Wasyln says her husband has several health conditions, which along with his age put him in the high risk category.

She says the soonest appointment she was able to get for him through other sites was April, but she wasn't comfortable waiting that long.

She tried the CVS site Monday night and was able to get an appointment for Tuesday. She says it was important for the couple to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

"For him to get COVID at this point would not be very healthy for either of us, so the fact that he's got it now, we only see family and close friends but this is a big time for us, he can't afford to be sick."

Other Owego residents said in response to a Facebook post that they too had successful experiences with the CVS site, saying that everything was smooth from signing up to getting the vaccine itself.

Others said they were still experiencing difficulty getting an appointment.

As of Tuesday evening the CVS website showed no availability for the Owego site, but encourages users to check back frequently.